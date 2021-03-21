Robbie Henshaw: Ireland were keen to end on high note for CJ Stander

“He’s offered so much for this team.”

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw has revealed that his team were motivated to finish their Six Nations campaign on a high note for CJ Stander.

Stander played his 51st and final game for the Irish team on Saturday ahead of his retirement at the end of the season, and the victory over England proved to be the perfect send-off for the 30-year-old.

Coming into this game, Ireland had endured a mixed Six Nations campaign, having lost to Wales and France while also grabbing wins against Italy and Scotland.

However, on Saturday, Andy Farrell‘s men put on a masterclass against Eddie Jones’s team, earning a convincing 32-18 victory at the Aviva Stadium.

“The lads have always believed in how they are progressing and they’ve always thought that there is a performance like that in them,” Farrell said after the win.

“The performance wasn’t perfect; there is still a lot to work on but I am so pleased for them that they got over the line with a nice victory against a very good side. It just solidifies for us that we are on the right track.”

Henshaw himself was brilliant on the night, especially in the first half. His efforts earned him the ‘Man of the Match’ award and in his post-game interview, he explained that the team wanted Stander to sign off with a happy ending.

“It’s hard to sum up after that but for us, as a group, it was very important that we finish on as high a note as possible for a number of reasons but for CJ mainly,” Henshaw revealed.

“He’s offered so much for this team. Secondly, for our fans at home who can’t be here, we wanted to give them something good to cheer about from the couch.

“It was a massively emotional performance as I mentioned for those reasons and you’re playing England at the end of the day so you have to be up for that.

“It’s one of the biggest games of the year for us with the history of the previous games and what a contest and always has been.

“Hopefully we showed it there today and it was a good performance from us.”

