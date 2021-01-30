Johnny Sexton insists he’s learned lesson from reaction to France substitution

Johnny Sexton regrets his “bad reaction” against France.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has revealed that he regrets his angry outburst after being substituted during a game against France back in October.

Ireland faced off against France aiming to win their fourth Six Nations title in seven years.

While the men in green got off to a good start, they were overwhelmed by sterling performances from Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack.

Sexton reaction.

In a bid to rejuvenate his side in the second half, coach Andy Farrell opted to replace Sexton with Ross Byrne — a move which left the Irishman visibly annoyed.

The veteran fly-half made his displeasure known by repeatedly shaking his head and glancing unhappily at the coaches’ box as he slowly trundled off the pitch.

Following the game, Sexton revealed his angry reaction was down to his disappointment at being subbed.

“I was very disappointed coming off, like everyone would be,” he said in a press conference.

‘Bad reaction’.

Now, 14 weeks after that incident, Ireland are about to kickstart a new Six Nations campaign and Sexton recalled his behaviour on the day.

“A lot was made after the French game – and rightly so – it was a bad reaction,” Sexton said in an interview with Off The Ball.

“And something I wouldn’t have done obviously if I had that split-second back, but like I said it’s a split-second thing.

“I looked up at the big screen to see the score and the time on the clock and I was angry with the way we’d played in the second half… angry with some of the decisions etc.

“Normally you wouldn’t expect the camera to be on you at that stage, and if I’d known the craziness that was going to come after it I obviously wouldn’t have done it.”

Ireland captain.

The 35-year-old also admitted that his behaviour was unworthy of a team captain.

“I suppose I’m defending myself a little bit by saying it was a split-second thing,” the Leinster man added.

“It wasn’t aimed at anyone or anything in particular – it was a mixture of things.

“But, as a captain, you need to be better than that and you can’t do that. It was (a) lesson learned.”

