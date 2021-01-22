“He came to a decision on his own.”

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend revealed his happiness at former England Under-20s midfielder Cameron Redpath declaring his allegiance to Scotland.

Townsend explained that the Bath player came to the decision of his own volition and that he chose what was “right for him now”.

Redpath is the 21-year-old son of former Scottish scrum-half Bryan Redpath and represented England Under-20s as recently as the 2019 World Cup in Argentina.

Cameron was born in Narbonne during his father’s playing stint in France in the 90s.

Redpath Jr has seen his career blossom since moving from Sale to Bath and recently made the decision to represent Scotland at Test level.

When Scotland approached him last year to entice him into joining their squad for the Autumn Nations Cup, Cameron turned them down — asking for more time to come to a decision.

Townsend spoke to the media during his squad announcement briefing ahead of the Six Nations campaign set to begin next month.

“I have been trying to sell Scotland to him for the last couple of years but he came to a decision on his own,” explained the 47-year-old.

“His dad played and captained Scotland. I played alongside his dad but that has not been a factor.

“It’s been what he feels is right for him now and for the next how many years. It could be a ten-year international career he has got ahead of him if it goes well and he continues to improve.

“We are delighted that he has committed to us. It’s an unusual situation that his family is all Scottish, Dad played for Scotland but Cam has been brought up in England and has played English age-grade rugby.

Townsend also highlighted the youngster’s quality as a player.

“He is already an excellent player. We have high hopes for what he can do in our squad and at that next level of playing international rugby,” he continued.

“We see him very much as part of our Six Nations campaign. He has played really well for Bath this year and has had regular game time which has been a key factor in his development.”

