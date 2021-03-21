Eddie Jones dismisses doubts over coaching methods after Ireland loss

“I don’t think that’s the issue.”

England rugby manager Eddie Jones has brushed aside any doubts regarding his coaching methods, following his side’s 32-18 loss to Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Jones claimed that if his managerial techniques were an issue, then he wouldn’t be “coaching the team”.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland welcomed Jones’s England to the Aviva Stadium for a highly-anticipated matchup in the Six Nations.

The men in green did not disappoint as they went on to grab a resounding 32-18 victory over the English on the night.

Jack Conan and Keith Earls each contributed with brilliant tries, while Johnny Sexton added a further 22 points from the boot to end Ireland’s Six Nations campaign on a high note.

Additionally, the Ireland win also proved to be the perfect send-off for CJ Stander, who played his final game for the team, ahead of his retirement at the end of the season.

Eddie Jones: England in transition.

Jones addressed the media after his side’s disappointing result and he was asked if his coaching methods were still working for the team.

“I don’t think that’s the issue,” Jones said in a press conference.

“If I thought that was the issue, I wouldn’t be coaching the team.

“Look we need to assess where we are going. As I’ve said all along, we are going through a transition period in the team.

“This is almost a natural time for that to happen with two years before the World Cup. Those things will happen.

“Maybe what we are missing at the moment is consistency in performance. We showed against France that we can play at a very high level. And we just lost that consistency.

“It can sometimes happen to a team and we are experiencing that now. But we will get that back.”

Jones on the Ireland result.

Jones also shared his thoughts regarding the match and congratulated Ireland for their victory.

“We thought we started well,” the 61-year-old said.

“A couple of things went well and we allowed that to get to us and dropped our intensity off. Ireland took advantage of that and established a winning lead.

“Again, tribute to my team. They are honest, they work hard, they came back in the game and fought hard when things were difficult.

“Congrats to Ireland they were too good for us. They did it very well, mate. We started the game well, knew what we had to do.”

