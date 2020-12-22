Figures from the Rugby Football Union show that concussion in English rugby is at an all-time high

The Rugby Football Union released data for the 2018-19 season which showed that players were sidelined for an average of 22 days after suffering a concussion in a match.

That figure is the highest ever recorded since statistics first began in 2002 — 10 days longer than the mean absence of 12 days per concussion.

Data from a total of 407 games and 763 players from 12 premiership clubs were included to complete the analysis.

The topic of concussion within the sport has come under massive scrutiny in recent weeks after six former players suffering from concussion-related health problems initiated legal action against the game.

The report, compiled by the England Professional Rugby Injury Surveillance Project Steering Group revealed that 35 per cent of players returned from a concussion within seven days and 84 per cent returned within 28 days, while six per cent – 12 players – had not returned within 84 days.

The report provided an explanation for the findings saying:

“The rise in average severity over recent years is attributable in part to the increase in this relatively small number of concussions lasting greater than 84 days.

“Other possible explanations include more conservative management of players diagnosed with concussion, more complex presentation requiring extended recovery periods, or individuals having extended stand-down periods following multiple concussions.”

Unsurprisingly, given the contact nature of the sport, concussion was listed as the most commonly reported match injury comprising 20% of all reported injuries. This happens to be the eighth consecutive season that concussion topped the list.

During the 2018-19 season, 21% of players suffered from at least one match concussion. In addition, the burden of match concussion combining the frequency and severity of injuries – was 455 days per 1000 hours. This also happens to be the highest value since records began in 2002.

Match concussion had an incidence rate of 20.4 per 25 games, which is close to the record figure of 20.9 reported recorded during the 2016-17 campaign.