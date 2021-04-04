Former Ireland back-rower CJ Stander gave an emotional interview after featuring in his final European game for Munster on Saturday.

Munster were knocked out of the Champions Cup following a defeat to Toulouse and Stander was handed the opportunity to captain the team on his 50th appearance in the competition.

Stander fought back tears as he revealed that Saturday’s events were “special” for him and added that he is certain that Munster would “get some silverware” in the future.

CJ Stander.

Last month, Stander announced a shock retirement from all forms of rugby. The 30-year-old revealed that he would remain available for Munster until the end of the season.

The South African-born number eight bid an emotional farewell to the Ireland rugby team following their dominant victory over England in the Six Nations last month.

"I am forever grateful. Dreams do come true." CJ Stander speaking to @sineadkissane after his final game in an Ireland jersey. An Irish legend. 💚#IREvENG #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/HtyWUCWXT0 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 20, 2021

“To the staff and everyone in the back room, I’m forever grateful. Dreams do come true. I work hard for that jersey, to be in this jersey,” Stander told Virgin Media Sport after the game.

“It’s been a pleasure for me and my family. From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much for all the messages and all the kind words. I haven’t got through all of them but it means a lot.

“They’re great people and it’s a special team here. Special things are going to happen for this team. It’s going to be a privilege to watch them.”

Stander: ‘Today was special’.

Stander spoke with Munster’s in-house media after the team’s 40-33 loss to Toulouse on Saturday. The 2018 Six Nations winner delivered an emotional interview following his last big game at Thomond Park.

“I’m going to miss this place,” Stander said.

“Just before I arrived here, I remember watching a European game here. I think they were playing Edinburgh. Those flags in the tunnel.

“I was just sitting at home and thinking ‘I would love to run out here one day’. Today was special, to be captain of a side like this. It would have been great to get some silverware, but it wasn’t to be for me or Billy (Holland).

“They are going to get some silverware. I can’t wait to sit in the stand with the full 26,000 and watch that happen.”

