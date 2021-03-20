Close sidebar

Bundee Aki sent off for challenge on Billy Vunipola against England

by Jeff Simon
Bundee Aki

Bundee Aki was sent off in the 64th minute.

Ireland centre Bundee Aki was sent off for his challenge on Billy Vunipola, which left Andy Farrell’s team with 14 men for the final 17 minutes of their Six Nations clash against England.

Video replays showed that Aki’s shoulder appeared to make heavy contact with Vunipola’s head, with referee Mathieu Raynal deeming it a red card offence.

Bundee Aki

Ireland vs England.

Ireland welcomed England for their highly-anticipated Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Heading into the game, Ireland faced the prospect of losing back-to-back home meetings for the first time in Six Nations history.

However, Farrell‘s men scored the first try of the game, when Keith Earls crossed the line following a pass from Jack Conan.

The men in green continued to build on their impressive first-half showing as Conan grabbed his side’s second try of the match, leaving them with a 20-6 lead by halftime.

In the second half, Ireland continued to pressure the English but Aki’s seemingly momentary lapse of judgement allowed England back into the tie.

In the 63rd minute, Aki collided with Vunipola, leaving the number eight flat on the pitch with players gathering around him in concern.

Referee Raynal was heard saying that there was contact with Aki’s shoulder and Vunipola’s head, with “no mitigation”.

As a result, Aki was brandished a red card and was seen walking off the pitch shaking his head.

With Ireland a man down, England quickly capitalised to score a try in the 66th minute as Ben Youngs darted around the corner to cross the line.

Despite the shaky events in the second half, Ireland recovered well and went on to secure a comfortable 32-18 victory in the end.

ireland rugby

Social media reaction.

Naturally, Aki’s sending off generated plenty of reaction on social media. We’ve compiled some of the best below.

Read More About: , , ,

Related posts

Ireland player ratings after the best performance of Andy Farrell’s reign

Ex-Ireland captain slams those who are ‘taking joy’ in Billy Burns injury

Chris Robshaw ‘can’t quite believe’ John Cooney’s Ireland omission