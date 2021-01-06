“Hopefully no one was misled by this person.”

All Blacks legend Brodie Retallick fell victim to a social media hacking four days ago on his Instagram.

The hacker proceeded to delete all of the star’s 81 posts and asked his 51,000 followers for donations to “help for recovery” via payment processing tool Cash App.

Having recovered his account, Retallick apologised to fans and promised to secure his account with a more foolproof password in the future.

Retallick posted an update on his newly recovered Instagram page to inform fans of the situation.

“I’m back. Sorry team, got hacked the other day,” Retallick wrote on Wednesday after recovering it from the hacker.

“Hopefully no one was misled by this person.”

The post was accompanied by a screenshot of the comical exchange Retallick shared with his account’s hacker.

The hacker claimed he had “nothing against the man”, and noted that they “just saw a verified account and took it”, before proceeding to ask for “1,000” in return for handing the account back over.

‘More luck getting blood out of stone!’

Retallick replied that the hacker would have “more luck getting blood out of stone!”

The 29-year-old didn’t reveal exactly how he managed to recover his account but all of his prior posts had been erased as part of the hack. This meant that the screenshot of the conversation with the hacker is now the only post on his account.

Nevertheless, the 2014 World Rugby Player of the Year appeared to be in good spirits after the ordeal. He wrote the following in the post’s caption:

“Time for some new content. PS, please don’t hack me again.”

Both fans and fellow players were quick to welcome Retallick back to the platform including All Blacks captain Sam Cane and former All Blacks teammate Ma’a Nonu.

Retallick is currently in Japan as part of his two-season sabbatical with the Kobelco Steelers in the Top League, which is due to kick-off next weekend.

