The British and Irish Lions have released a joint statement with South Africa rugby confirming that this summer’s Test series tour will go ahead as originally planned.

There were plans to hold the tour in Australia or in England and Ireland due to concerns regarding Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Lions chairman Jason Leonard confirmed that the tour would “go ahead as scheduled”.

“After reviewing information relating to the various contingency scenarios being considered, I can confirm that the Board’s intended position is for the Tour to go ahead as scheduled in South Africa in 2021,” Leonard said.

“We acknowledge that there is a significant amount of work still to be undertaken to deliver a robust COVID-19 countermeasure plan to ensure a successful, safe and uninterrupted Tour.

“SA Rugby will have our full support to help implement this plan.

“Every British and Irish player dreams of wearing the famous red jersey, and players from the southern hemisphere aspire to be part of a Lions series.

“We owe it to the current players vying for a place in both squads to ensure they can become part of Lions history.

“We are very much looking forward to taking on South Africa for what promises to be a highly-competitive Series against the reigning World Champions.”

“There are serious financial implications for SA Rugby.”

Meanwhile, Mark Alexander, president of South Africa rugby revealed that they were working with their government to ensure a “safe and successful tour”.

“We appreciate the Lions’ faith and share their desire to see a safe and successful tour,” Alexander said.

“We have been in regular contact with our government to make that a reality against the backdrop of the pandemic and its predicted progression over the coming months.

“There are serious financial implications for SA Rugby, should the event take place without any supporters in attendance, and we cannot ignore that in our considerations.

“But we are determined that the eventual outcome will deliver the best occasion and experience for players, supporters and our commercial partners.”

