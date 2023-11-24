Column: Confident Connacht look poised for a memorable season

Connacht will have a good crack at the URC this season.

Connacht have started this season strongly, posting four wins in their first five games and sitting in the top four of the United Rugby Championship.

The Pete Wilkins era has got off to an impressive start, with a tough win away to the Sharks in Durban at the weekend the latest result to catch fans eyes.

Wilkins has been in the West since 2017 when he arrived as Andy Friend’s defence coach.

Post match reaction with Head Coach Pete Wilkins 🟢🦅 Edinburgh 19-45 Connacht#ConnachtRugby pic.twitter.com/AipvQEUMQ9 — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) September 29, 2023

Connacht feel like they’re still on the same path they were last year, just having moved further ahead down the line.

Furthermore, new additions to both the coaching ticket and the squad have helped the team navigate their way through the campaign so far.

Former Australia and Leinster forward Scott Fardy has taken on Wilkins’ old responsibility of reigning over the defensive system and has kept this aspect of their game at a high level.

Connacht defence.

The team are not one of the four sides yet to concede 100 points in the league, but superb defensive sets like the ones seen in Durban are a familiar sight for their regular viewers.

The likes of Ireland international Cian Prendergast and fellow back-rower Conor Oliver are often seen bringing their opponents to a halt, with over a century of tackles to their names combined.

"We didn’t leave a stone unturned” Connacht captain Conor Oliver reacts to a fine victory in South Africa against the Sharks. #SHAvCON | #BKTURC pic.twitter.com/TvGCXs7FTS — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 18, 2023

Fardy’s defence have had to make the second most tackles in the URC after five rounds with 842 completions to their name, but they have turned the ball over 40 times already this season – only Benetton have more turnovers (43).

Flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton, who joined the team last season, leads the way for the side individually, having won six turnovers.

The additions of Mark Sexton as Assistant Attack and Skills Coach and Connacht legend John Muldoon returning to the province as the boss of their lineout and maul set pieces has seen the side excel in various aspects of the game early on in the campaign.

Scrummaging proved key against Glasgow Warriors in a tight victory in round two, while Connacht’s defensive lineout and maul work has continued its steady incline from years past.

Hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin and lock Niall Murray have stolen three lineouts each so far this season, with other figures like Prendergast also winning the ball back in the air.

Kicking.

Connacht’s kick-loving attacking system has been in place for several years with fly-half Jack Carty often gaining territory and momentum through the use of his boot, kicking in play 36 times.

His 1,437 kick metres are bettered only by Edinburgh’s Ben Healy and are complemented by the work of fellow matchday 23 regulars Caolin Blade and new signing JJ Hanrahan, who have added another 1,000 from their own boots.

JJ Hanrahan holds his nerve to kick Connacht back in front with just over 10 minutes remaining. 📺 Live now on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. #SHAvCON | #BKTURC pic.twitter.com/HKVCo5HGSW — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 18, 2023

Hanrahan has also been a solid option from the tee, already notching important scores for his new side to help them to victory.

Scrum-half Blade has continued his impressive form in the green of Connacht and has been impressing with his ball-in-hand skills.

The number nine has beaten 15 defenders this season from 33 carries, as well as seven line breaks.

His hat-trick performance against the Ospreys in the season opener showcased his attacking quality.

Cathal Forde impressing.

However, his inside centre Cathal Forde, who was one of the standouts for Richie Murphy’s Ireland U20 side in 2021, has been Connacht’s standout player in their opening five games.

Forde has been a menace with the ball-in-hand like his teammate and the side have entrusted him with being their primary ball-carrier.

Cathal Forde both scrummaged and kicked a conversion on Saturday. The last Connacht player to do that in the same game? A certain John Muldoon. pic.twitter.com/HVV4LdW2Vu — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) October 30, 2023

He has returned this show of faith with two tries, 16 defenders beaten and 295 metres made to his name from 58 carries.

The likes of forward Joe Joyce and winger Diarmuid Kilgallen have also proven to be effective for Connacht in possession, with the latter sharing the plaudits of the team’s top try scorer with Blade at three.

The team in the West still have the tendency to fall asleep at the wheel, letting sides like Ospreys and Glasgow Warriors back into games that seemed dead and buried, while a much tougher schedule awaits in the coming six weeks.

But this new iteration of Connacht have had a much better start to the season than the last and with a trip to Loftus Versfield on the horizon, will look to avenge their 28-14 defeat to the Bulls last season and improve further on their strong start.