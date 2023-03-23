Wales v Ireland: Day, time and TV info for Women’s Six Nations opener

How to watch the Women’s Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland on TV.

Ireland travel to Wales for their Women’s Six Nations opener this weekend, and all of the TV details are below.

In what is their second Six Nations under the management of Greg McWilliams, Ireland will be hoping for a strong start as they look to improve on last year’s fourth-place finish.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Wales v Ireland this weekend.

When does Wales v Ireland take place?

Wales host Ireland at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday March 25th, with the game having a start-time of 2.15pm.

The Ireland Match Day Squad for Saturday's opening #TikTokW6N game against Wales in Cardiff! 🟢#NothingLikeIt | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 23, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with Daire O’Brien presenting coverage from 1.30pm.

Analysis will be provided by Hannah Tyrrell, Lyndsay Peat and Paula Fitzpatrick, with commentary coming from Hugh Cahill and Fiona Coghlan.

What is the team news?

McWilliams announced his starting XV on Thursday afternoon, and it includes uncapped teenager Sadhbh McGrath lining out at prop.

Méabh Deely, Aoife Dalton and Natasja Behan will all make their Six Nations debuts, having made their international bows during last summer’s tour of Japan, while Nichola Fryday will captain the side from the second row.

Ireland stars Deirbhile Nic a Bháird and Méabh Deely spoke to media today as the build up to the #TikTokW6N continues 🟢 Watch the full press conference on our YouTube channel ⬇️#NothingLikeIt | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 22, 2023

The full Ireland team and replacements is as follows:

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(2 caps)

14. Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(12)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(2)

12. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(16)

11. Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(2)

10. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(21)

9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(4)

1. Sadhbh McGrath (City of Derry/Cooke RFC/Ulster)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(13)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(24)

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(29)(Captain)

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(10)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(16)

7. Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(3)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(10)

Replacements:

16. Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)(4)

17. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(5)

19. Jo Brown (Worcester Warriors/IQ Rugby)(1)

20. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)(5)

21. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(14)

22. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(2)

23. Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster)(1).

What other matches are taking place over the weekend?

Virgin Media Two and BBC 2 will have live coverage of England v Scotland, which starts at 4.45pm on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, Italy will host France in the final game of round 1.

