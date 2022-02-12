U20 Six Nations: Ireland beat France with last-gasp try and conversion, as Italy stun England

U20 Six Nations round-up.

It was a hugely dramatic night in the U20 Six Nations as a last-gasp a Ben Brownlee try, followed by a Charlie Tector conversion, secured victory for Ireland over France.

Things looked bleak as a Victor Montgaillard try and subsequent conversion from Max Auriac, added to Auriac’s earlier penalty, saw France take a 10-0 lead just before the half-hour.

Dramatic finish for Ireland.

Ireland then hit back with a converted James McCormick try before Auriac extended the home nation’s lead to 13-7 before the break.

Tector and Auriac exchanged successful second half kicks ,before a dramatic finish which saw Brownlee get over the line and Tector seal the victory, to make it two wins form two for Ireland in this year’s campaign.

Head coach Richie Murphy spoke of his pride afterwards, telling Virgin Media Sport that “we were proud of them before they even took to the field.”

WHAT A WAY TO WIN! 🟢@IrishRugby U20s beat France with the last kick of the game! Ben Brownlee with the last minute try! ☘️ Charlie Tector with the crucial conversion! 🥶 🇫🇷 16-17 ☘️#FRAvIRE #SixNationsU20 pic.twitter.com/4Vu49OL4Ox — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 11, 2022

Irish Pride.

“But to put in a performance like that away in France and stick in the game the way they did and to get that opportunity to win it at the end was pretty special. They’ve worked really hard and I’m really delighted for them,” he added.

Captain Reuben Crothers echoed his coach’s sentiments, complimenting his teammates for their determination.

“Honestly, I couldn’t be prouder of the lads,” the Ulster flanker said. “To have the heart to stick it out to the final whistle like that, you can’t thank the lads enough for the heart they showed out there today.

“Credit to France, they really put us up to a physical test today and they ran the ball really well around the pitch, but I’m just so proud of the boys tonight for their performance.”

"Honestly, I couldn't be prouder of the lads. To have the heart to stick it out to the final whistle like that!"@IrishRugby U20s captain Reuben Crothers on that huge win in France. 🟢#FRAvIRE | #SixNationsU20 | @UlsterRugby pic.twitter.com/vfzdiGFv3U — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 11, 2022

Italy claim historic U20 Six Nations win.

Elsewhere, Italy claimed their first ever Six Nations Under-20s victory over England, winning 6-0 in Treviso.

A Nicolo Teneggi kick in each half sealed the points, helped by a resolute defensive performance, with the final whistle leading to joyous scenes among Italian players and staff.

ITALY BEAT ENGLAND! 😮 🇮🇹 6-0 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Amazing scenes in Treviso! Italy's first ever win over England in the championship! #ITAvENG #SixNationsU20 pic.twitter.com/1u49IAS8kJ — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 11, 2022

After dramatic evenings for both nations, Ireland and Italy will need to come back down to earth by the time they come up against each other on Friday February 25th at Musgrave Park.

That game will be live on Virgin Media One, with a start time of 8pm.

