Ulster announce signing of South African World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen

Ulster Rugby have confirmed the signing of South African World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen on a contract that runs until 2023.

The 35-year-old prop will join up with the province after the Autumn Internationals and the signing will be seen as a major coup for Ulster.

Duane Vermeulen played a key role in 2019 World Cup.

A statement issued on Thursday says: “Ulster Rugby have today signed one of the biggest names in world rugby, Duane Vermeulen, who will join the club following the Autumn tests in November.

“Nicknamed the Thor of rugby, the 6ft 4in 18 stone Springbok will pull on the famous white jersey at Kingspan Stadium until 2023.

“In 2019, Vermeulen was crowned Player of the Match as South Africa stormed their way to World Cup victory, lifting the Webb Ellis trophy.

“The 35-year-old brings with him experience gained in both Super Rugby and the Top 14 and will join the United Rugby Championship in November once he has completed international duties during the Autumn Tests.”

Vermeulen has played 54 times for the Springboks since making his debut in 2012. He played a key role in South Africa clinching their third World Cup in 2019, securing the aforementioned Player of the Match award as his country defeated England by a score of 32-12.

Vermeulen: I cannot wait to become part of the Ulster family.

Speaking about his arrival at Ravenhill, Vermeulen said: “Ulster and myself had detailed discussions about the club’s values, expectations and the potential role I can play going forward.

“It appealed and resonated with me to a point where I got very excited and decided to commit myself to this Ulster journey. I cannot wait to become part of the Ulster family and to serve as best I can.”

Head Coach Dean McFarland added: “Duane is clearly a world class player who, as the current World Champions’ starting 8 and MVP from the last RWC Final, is set to bring depth and experience to our really talented group of back rowers.

“As well as being an undeniable talent on the pitch, I know Duane will play an important role going forward in strengthening the winning mindset we are building as a squad.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to recognise Bryn Cunningham’s brilliant work in orchestrating this deal from start to finish. It was always going to be a difficult ask to find a difference-making 8 but Bryn has definitely achieved that.”

