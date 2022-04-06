Former Scotland and Lions prop Tom Smith has died at the age of 50

Tom Smith dies aged 50.

Former Scotland and British & Irish Lions prop Tom Smith has died at the age of 50, it has been announced.

Smith had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2019 and the news of his death was confirmed by Scottish Rugby on Wednesday evening.

‘Scotland & @lionsofficial prop Tom Smith sadly passed away earlier today aged 50,’ the organisation said in a social media post. ‘A hugely respected player, Tom will be greatly missed by everyone associated with rugby in Scotland and throughout the game. All our thoughts are with Tom’s family and friends at this time.’

The British & Irish Lions also paid their respects with a post on their website which begins: ‘Two-time British & Irish Lions tourist and Scotland legend Tom Smith has died aged 50.

‘Smith was part of the iconic 1997 series-winning side before touring again four years later, becoming the only Scottish player to have played in six consecutive Lions Tests.

‘The loosehead prop was selected for his first Lions Tour to South Africa with only three Scotland caps to his name, having made his international debut earlier that same year.

‘He went on to play an influential role as part of the Lions pack that more than held their own against the mighty Springboks as they secured a memorable 2-1 series win.

‘Smith went on to be a cornerstone of the team that toured four years later in Australia, playing in all three Tests once again against the Wallabies to cement his place in Lions history.’

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Smith. Tom made an incredible impact for the Lions, touring in 1997 as well as 2001 and was one of the great props to play the game.

Jim Telfer, Lions coach during that memorable 1997 tour paid his respects to a much-loved player.

“He was a rugby player first and a prop second,” Telfer said. “He was never compromised when he had the ball in his hands. He could move it quickly or take the player on or hold it up. His skill was the thing I remember with Tom.

“You could play a different kind of game when he was in the team. He could be a link player but was still a solid servant in the scrums and lineouts. He was always a very good scrummager – he was the ideal shape because he had the bulk as well.”

Smith represented Scotland during an eight-year international career and also had the honour of captaining them. He was a key figure in the country’s 1999 Five Nations success, the most recent time that Scotland were crowned champions.

