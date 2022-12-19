Steve Borthwick confirmed as England head coach.

The RFU have confirmed the appointment of Steve Borthwick as England head coach, with the 43-year-old having signed a five-year contract.

Borthwick most recently coached Leicester Tigers, who he led to Premiership success earlier this year, and takes over from Eddie Jones, whose seven-year reign as England head coach ended earlier this month.

RFU statement.

It is also been confirmed that Kevin Sinfield will follow Borthwick from Leicester Tigers, with the 42-year-old taking up the role of England defence coach.

“Former England captain and forwards coach Steve Borthwick has been announced as England men’s head coach from today,” said an RFU statement.

“Kevin Sinfield has also been appointed to the position of England men’s defence coach, taking on the role this week.

“Borthwick started his playing career at Preston Grasshoppers, he represented England Schools, Colts U21 and Saxons. He played lock in 57 Tests for England from 2001-2010 and captained the side 21 times.

“He played Premiership rugby for ten years at Bath and six years at Saracens; captained both teams and became a Premiership winner in 2011 making 265 Premiership appearances, a record at the time.

“His coaching career has included positions with Saracens and Leicester Tigers, where he led the team to winning the 2021-22 Premiership title. He was also recognised as the season’s Director of Rugby, having spearheaded the club’s best winning run for 25 years.”

Steve Borthwick.

Borthwick’s appointment was largely expected and now that it is confirmed, the former lock has expressed his delight.

“I’m deeply honoured to be appointed England head coach, and I am very excited by the challenge,” he said.

“The English game is full of talent and I want to build a winning team which makes the most of our huge potential and inspires young people to fall in love with rugby union the way I did. I want the whole country to be proud of us and to enjoy watching us play.

“The hard work starts now and planning for the Guinness Six Nations and Rugby World Cup begins today. I will give it everything.”

Six Nations.

England’s 2023 Six Nations campaign will get underway on February 4th, when they host Scotland at Twickenham.

Borthwick’s side will play Ireland in the final game of the competition, at the Aviva Stadium on March 18th.

