Sean O’Brien has announced his retirement from rugby

Sean O’Brien announces retirement.

Former Ireland forward Sean O’Brien has announced his retirement from professional rugby.

The Carlow man broke the news on social media on Friday morning, bringing an end to a career that saw him represent Ireland on 56 occasions, while touring twice with the British & Irish Lions.

The former Leinster man also confirmed that he will keep playing with London Irish until the end of the season.

Sean O’Brien: ‘I’ve had an incredible career.’

‘After much deliberation and consultation with my family and friends, I can confirm that I have decided to retire from professional rugby at the end of the season,’ the 35-year-old wrote.

‘I’ve had an incredible career and am thankful for every second of my time at Leinster, Ireland, London Irish and the British & Irish Lions.

‘As a 20-year-old, I fulfilled my childhood dream by pulling on the Leinster jersey and when I made my debut against Cardiff Blues in 2008, I never imagined what would then follow over the next 14 years..

‘At an international level, I feel privileged to have won 56 caps for Ireland. I gave everything I could possibly give and I will always look back with great pride at every time I pulled on the Irish jersey to represent my country, my county, my friends and family.’

At the end of the 2021/22 season, I will be retiring from professional rugby. I've enjoyed every second of my career and can't thank my friends and family enough for their support. Thank you,

Career highlights.

O’Brien goes on to thank the coaches and managers that helped him throughout his career, as well as his parents, his two brothers, two sisters and six nephews.

Known as the ‘Tullow Tank,’ O’Brien made his senior Ireland debut in as a substitute in a 2009 November Test victory over Fiji at the RDS.

He went on to represent his country at both the 2011 and 2015 World Cups and toured with the British & Irish Lions in 2013 and 2017.

O’Brien won the ERC European Player of the Year in 2011.

