Scotland v Ireland: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Scotland v Ireland: TV details.

Ireland travel to Edinburgh to face Scotland this weekend, with dreams of a Grand Slam still very much alive.

Andy Farrell’s men have successfully navigated meetings with Wales, France and Italy, picking up three wins and three bonus points along the way.

As for Scotland, their hopes of a first Grand Slam of the Six Nations era are over, after they were beaten by France in their third game.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Scotland against Ireland this weekend.

When does Scotland v Ireland take place?

Scotland v Ireland takes place at Murrayfield on Sunday March 12th, with a start-time of 3pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on both RTE 2 and BBC 1.

RTE coverage will be presented by Jacqui Hurley and the broadcast will begin at 2.15pm. Analysis will be provided by Eddie O’Sullivan, Jamie Heaslip and Simon Zebo, with commentary from Hugh Cahill and Donal Lenihan.

BBC coverage will also begin at 2.15pm and will be presented by Gabby Logan. Analysis will come from Martin Johnson, John Barclay, and Tommy Bowe.

What is the team news?

Ireland have been boosted by the return to training of captain Johnny Sexton, as well as Tadhg Furlong, Jamison Gibson-Park and Robbie Henshaw.

There are still doubts over Garry Ringrose, Cian Healy, Stuart McCloskey and James Lowe, but the early indications are that the quartet will be fit.

A formal announcement of the Ireland team to face Scotland is expected on Thursday afternoon.

What is at stake?

Ireland are gunning for a third Grand Slam of the Six Nations era, and fourth overall, having already achieved the feat in 1948, 2009 and 2018.

As stated previously, Scotland’s hopes of a Grand Slam are over, but a win over Ireland will secure a first Triple Crown since 1990.

The match will also serve as the perfect opportunity for the nations to size each other up ahead of the World Cup, when they play each other in the final pool game on October 7th.

Read More About: irish rugby, Six Nations