Sale Sharks issue statement after a player was arrested on suspicion of rape

Sale Sharks statement.

Sale Sharks have issued a statement confirming that they have suspended one of their players, after they were arrested on suspicion of rape.

“Sale Sharks have been made aware of an allegation against one of its players and the subsequent arrest of that player by Greater Manchester Police on Sunday 9th January 2022,” the Premiership club said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

“The player in question has been suspended by Sale Sharks until further notice and is currently cooperating with police officers to assist in their investigation.

As this matter is subject to a legal process there will be no further comment at this time.”

GMP statement on Sale Sharks player.

Earlier on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a man and woman had been arrested in relation to the allegation.

“Officers were called shortly before 11am on Sunday 9 January 2022 to a report of a sexual assault on a female on Thorpeness Square in Manchester,” the statement said.

“A woman in her late teens was reported to have been sexually assaulted. She is currently being supported by specialist officers.

“A man was arrested on suspicion of rape and a 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence.”

Victoria Rose hits out at journalists.

Victoria Rose, wife of former England player Danny Cipriani, took to social media to hit out at reporters who arrived at her home in relation to the incident.

“A load of journalists have turned up outside my home this morning, causing me great alarm and distress, guessing (wrongly) that the story already in some parts of the press about a rugby player and his partner on suspicion of sexual offences might relate to Danny and myself,” she wrote.

“I presume they are making that wild guess because I am the same age as the woman [who] is reported to be in the stories about that case. This is completely unwarranted and wholly unacceptable.

“Neither Danny nor myself have been arrested, nor do we have anything to do with the reported case, whatsoever. We do not know anything about it. The press have come to the wrong people and I would ask they leave us alone, immediately.

“This is hugely upsetting for so many reasons. Please share and thanks for taking note of this.”

