Ronan O’Gara has stated that he’d like to have a go at coaching England

Ronan O’Gara answers England question.

Ronan O’Gara has stated that he’d like to coach England one day, highlighting the potential of the current squad.

While it’s widely hoped on these shores that the former Munster man will one day coach Ireland, O’Gara has now raised the possibility of becoming England head coach by answering a viewer’s question on BT Sport’s Rugby Tonight.

Ronan O’Gara: “England would be a great job.”

“Yeah, it’d be a great job I think actually, yeah. What a team,” the Corkman said. “I think there’s so much potential in there. There’s serious rugby players, serious passion for the game in England. It’s a cracking job, yeah, you’d love to have a go off that.”

While O’Gara’s words may prick up the ears of the RFU, just last week chief executive Bill Sweeney suggested that Eddie Jones’ successor will likely be an English candidate.

Would Ronan O'Gara fancy coaching England? 🤔 "Yeah, it would be a great job. What a team."#RugbyTonight pic.twitter.com/XpedpHOfZU — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) April 3, 2022

“We believe we’ve got such a wealth of English coaches in the game,” he said. “As a leading rugby nation we should be developing English coaches and an English style of play.

“That should be long-term and therefore the preference would be to have an English setup as far as I’m concerned. We’ve got a war room that’s got every English coach you can imagine – based here and based internationally. We’ve got an advanced succession plan in place.”

Curren job.

Despite a disappointing Six Nations for England, Jones is expected to remain in place until after the 2023 World Cup in France.

In the meantime, O’Gara will continue his work as head coach of La Rochelle, where he made headlines over the weekend for a touchline spat with Bordeaux counterpart Christophe Urios.

Urios appeared to react negatively to a fist-pump from O’Gara, and squared up to his opposite number, before an official stepped in to defuse the situation.

O’Gara has been coaching La Rochelle since 2019 and helped them to the 2021 Champions Cup Final in London, where they ultimately lost to Toulouse.

