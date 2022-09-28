Niamh Briggs appointed head coach of the Munster Women’s team

Niamh Briggs appointed Munster head coach.

Munster have named former Ireland captain Niamh Briggs as the new head coach of the province’s women’s side.

The Waterford native will take charge for the 2022/23 Women’s Interprovincial Championship, having been assistant coach last season.

“The Munster Senior Women’s Head Coach for the campaign is Niamh Briggs,” said a statement issued on Wednesday.

“Briggs has amassed plenty of coaching experience in recent times with the former Munster and Ireland out-half currently head coach of Women’s All Ireland League side UL Bohemian while also having the role of assistant coach with Ireland.

“The Waterford native held the role of assistant coach for the Munster Senior Women squad last season. Briggs’ assistant coaches will be Matt Brown, Fiona Hayes and Mike Storey.

“Brown was recently appointed Munster Rugby Pathway Development Coach and he also held the role of head coach of the Munster Senior Women’s squad last year.

“Hayes is the current Ballincollig head coach in the Women’s All Ireland League while the former Munster and Ireland forward was also the head coach of the Munster U18 Girls squad in the 2021/22 season.

“Storey resumes his role as assistant coach with the former Munster prop having held that role with the Munster Senior Women’s squad for a number of years.”

Upon the announcement of the news, Briggs spoke of her excitement on taking the next step in her coaching journey.

“I’m hugely excited,” she said. “It’s the next step in my progression as a coach but I’m more excited with the fact that I get to work with a brilliant bunch of players again with some really good coaches so I’m very excited.”

During her time as a player with Ireland, Briggs won two Six Nations titles, including the Grand Slam in 2013.

She captained the team to the 2015 Six Nations title and was top points scorer in both the 2013 and 2015 championships.

An unbelievable 9 wks, huge learnings, growth and development in this group of players – it was a privilege to work with exceptional people who’ve taught me so much both on and off the pitch! Enjoyed it immensely and can’t wait for what’s coming next! 💚 pic.twitter.com/Pav1xo9bw0 — Niamh Briggs (@niamhbriggs15) May 5, 2022

Briggs has previously spoken to Pundit Arena about her passion for coaching, a role she enjoyed while working with Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams.

“For me, the opportunity to work with Greg was so good because he is one of the best coaches I had in terms of coaching us from 2012 to 2014. I knew I could learn a huge amount from him,” she said back in February.

“I was shocked because I’m not coaching a very long time but once I sat back and thought about how I could probably bring something to the table, that was definitely an in for me.”

