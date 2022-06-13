New Zealand name 36-man squad for upcoming Ireland tests

New Zealand squad named.

New Zealand have named their 36-man squad for their three-test series against Ireland next month.

Ian Foster has named six uncapped players in his group to play against Ireland, namely winger Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, full-back Stephen Perofeta, prop Aidan Ross, loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula, scrum-half Folau Fakatava and outside back Leicester Fainga’anuku.

However, there is no room for experienced half-backs TJ Perenara or Brad Weber.

Ian Foster on New Zealand squad v Ireland.

“We’ve had five nines playing really well,” Foster explained. “So narrowing that down, we just feel that with Folau and Finlay (Christie), they offer something a bit different and a chance to see how we can incorporate that into an All Blacks game.”

Of 29-year-old Tuivasa-Sheck, Foster added that it’s a good opportunity to have a look at the player and see what he can bring to the All Blacks.

“We’ve been delighted with his progress, particularly in the last four or five weeks,” the coach said. “It’s a chance to get him in and have a look at him. While he’s earned his spot in there, there’s a lot to learn.”

New Zealand v Ireland.

Ireland will face New Zealand in Auckland on July 2nd, Dunedin on July 9th and Wellington on July 16th. All matches will begin at 8.05am Irish time.

The full 36-man New Zealand squad can be viewed below:

Forwards

Hookers

Dane Coles (Hurricanes, Wellington)

Codie Taylor (Crusaders, Canterbury)

Samisoni Taukei’aho (Chiefs, Waikato)

Props

Aidan Ross* (Chiefs, Bay of Plenty)

George Bower (Crusaders, Otago)

Nepo Laulala (Blues, Counties Manukau)

Ofa Tuungafasi (Blues, Northland)

Karl Tu’inukuafe (Blues, North Harbour)

Angus Ta’avao (Chiefs, Auckland)

Locks

Samuel Whitelock (Crusaders, Canterbury)

Brodie Retallick (Chiefs, Hawkes Bay)

Scott Barrett (Crusaders, Taranaki)

Josh Lord (Chiefs, Taranaki)

Tupou Vaa’i (Chiefs, Taranaki)

Loose Forwards

Pita Gus Sowakula* (Chiefs, Taranaki)

Sam Cane – Captain (Chiefs, Bay of Plenty)

Dalton Papalii (Blues, Counties Manukau)

Ardie Savea (Hurricanes, Wellington)

Akira Ioane (Blues, Auckland)

Hoskins Sotutu (Blues, Counties Manukau)

Backs

Halfbacks

Folau Fakatava* (Highlanders, Hawkes Bay)

Aaron Smith (Highlanders, Manawatu)

Finlay Christie (Blues, Tasman)

First five-eighths

Stephen Perofeta* (Blues, Taranaki)

Beauden Barrett (Blues, Taranaki)

Richie Mo’unga (Crusaders, Canterbury)

Mid-fielders

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck* (Blues, Auckland)

Quinn Tupaea (Chiefs, Waikato)

Jack Goodhue (Crusaders, Northland)

Rieko Ioane (Blues, Auckland)

David Havili (Crusaders, Tasman)

Outside backs

Leicester Fainga’anuku* (Crusaders, Tasman)

Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes, Taranaki)

Will Jordan (Crusaders, Tasman)

Caleb Clarke (Blues, Auckland)

Sevu Reece (Crusaders, Tasman)

