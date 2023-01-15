Munster players get engaged on pitch after win over Leinster

Munster players get engaged.

Munster Women’s team players Clodagh O’Halloran and Chloe Pearse became engaged at Musgrave Park, after their inter-provincial victory over Leinster on Saturday.

O’Halloran was among the try-scorers as Munster clinched a 26-17 victory over their rivals, to make it two wins out of two in this year’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

The moment Munster players get engaged.

However, it was after the match when the real cause for celebration took place, as the forward got down on one knee in front of Pearse and the rest of their teammates.

Of course, there was a resounding “yes,” and the Munster media team were on hand to capture the amazing scenes.

“So there was some extra special scenes here in Musgrave Park as Clodagh O’Halloran proposed to Chloe Pearse!” they posted, while adding: “She said yes! Congratulations Clodagh and Chloe!”

So there was some extra special scenes here in Musgrave Park as Clodagh O’Halloran proposed to Chloe Pearse! 🎉💍 She said yes! Congratulations Clodagh and Chloe! #SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/dKkjoJ8sMQ — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 14, 2023

Congratulations pour in.

Supporters and online followers were quick to offer their congratulations, with one quipping “Crouch, pause, engaged!!” while another added “What gorgeous photos of such a happy moment. Congratulations to you both!”

The official Irish Rugby account also acknowledged the wonderful news, as they posted the words “And @Chlobomb said yes!” along with a picture of the proposal.

Double success for Munster.

It was a great day all round for Munster, as their men’s side following up the women’s team’s victory with 27-23 victory of their own against Northampton in the European Champions Cup.

The women’s side now sit top of the interpros table on 10 points, with Leinster and Connacht on five, while Ulster sit bottom with a solitary point from their opening two matches.

Read More About: munster rugby