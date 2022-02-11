Mack Hansen reveals details of his initiation song after making Ireland debut

Mack Hansen on his initiation song.

Ireland new boy Mack Hansen has revealed details of his initiation song after starring in the Six Nations victory over Wales last Saturday.

The Australian-born winger was named man-of-the-match on his international debut as Ireland defeated Wales 29-7 at the Aviva Stadium, but the game wasn’t even the most nerve-wracking moment of the day for the 23-year-old.

Mack Hansen: “I nailed it..”

Speaking to Virgin Media Sport ahead of this Saturday’s meeting with France, Hansen revealed that he plumped for Sweet Caroline as his initiation song and while he was nervous, he “nailed” it in the end.

“That was probably one of the most nerve-wracking bits of the night, having to get up and sing in front of everyone,” the Connacht man said.

“I nailed all of the chords, for sure. As was expected. I sang Sweet Caroline. That’s my go-to whenever I’ve got to get up and sing, whether it’s at a pub or an initiation.”

Ireland debut.

In the interview, Hansen also states how he was so mesmerised by making his Ireland debut that he could barely speak to his parents on the phone afterwards.

“I called my parents around 20 minutes after the game. They were asking me all these questions and I didn’t even realise that I pretty much wasn’t talking back to them at all, I was in absolute shock..”

There are likely to be plenty more caps to come for Hansen, who qualifies for Ireland through his Cork-born mother.

He has once again been selected by Andy Farrell to start Saturday’s crunch match at the Stade de France and if it goes anything like last weekend, he will be doing plenty more singing.

“Honestly it’s been a dream come true. Everyone really has adopted me as their own and I couldn’t be prouder to be Irish today,” Hansen said after the win over Wales.

“I think all of my family and friends are watching back home in Australia so shout out to them.

“I got some special messages throughout the week and it just made this whole week so special for me, I couldn’t be happier, to be honest.”

France v Ireland starts at 4.45pm on Saturday and will be broadcast live on Virgin Media One.

