Leinster issue apology after Wolfe Tones song played at RDS

Leinster issue apology as Wolfe Tones song played after Connacht win.

Leinster Rugby have issued an apology after the song Celtic Symphony by the Wolfe Tones was played after the team’s 41-12 URC victory over Connacht on New Year’s Day.

The song, which contains the lyric “Up the ‘Ra,” was played as the Leinster players were embarking on a lap of honour around the pitch.

Leinster statement.

“A song was played over the PA at the RDS Arena this evening that shouldn’t have been played,” said a Leinster spokesperson. “Leinster Rugby has taken measures to ensure it doesn’t happen again and apologises sincerely for its use and for any offence caused.”

The Ireland women’s football team were embroiled in controversy back in October after squad members were heard singing the same song in the Hampden Park dressing room, after a 1-0 win over Scotland which secured World Cup qualification.

Get close to the #LeinsterRugby team after our bonus point win over Connacht at a packed RDS. 💪#LEIvCON #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/tplrYabvoV — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 1, 2023

Uefa fine.

The FAI were eventually fined €20,000 by Uefa for the incident, with European football’s governing body issuing the following statement last month:

“Following an investigation conducted by a Uefa Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on 11 October 2022, and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings opened against the Football Association of Ireland, the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has taken the following decision:

“To fine the Football Association of Ireland €20,000 for the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.”

FAI.

The FAI responded with a statement that said: “The Football Association of Ireland notes and accepts the sanction by the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body of Uefa following Uefa’s independent investigation into a potential breach of Uefa’s Disciplinary Regulations.

“The FAI and the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team has apologised to all affected by events after the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Play-Off against Scotland in Hampden Park in October.

“The FAI has assured Uefa that all players and staff across all of our international teams have been, and will continue to be, reminded of their responsibilities every time they represent their country. The FAI will be making no further comment on this matter.”

Why the need to apologise … maybe those complaining should actually listen to the song in context … the usual suspects make yet another attempt to alienate Irish songs … https://t.co/H3We2MEaDQ — The Wolfe Tones 🇮🇪 (@wolfetones) January 2, 2023

Wolfe Tones.

After the incident at the RDS on Sunday night, the Wolfe Tones hit out and Leinster’s decision to apologise, taking to Twitter to say: “Why the need to apologise … maybe those complaining should actually listen to the song in context … the usual suspects make yet another attempt to alienate Irish songs.”

