Leinster Rugby set to hire former Dublin GAA coach

Leinster Rugby are set to hire former Dublin Gaelic Football coach Declan Darcy as their new performance coach, according to reports.

The Irish Independent states that the ex-Dublin and Leitrim player will sign up for a role on Leo Cullen’s staff ahead of the new season.

Darcy worked as defensive coach under Jim Gavin from 2013 until 2019, during which time they won seven All-Ireland titles, including a historic six-in-a-row from 2015 to 2020.

As a player, he captained Leitrim to the Connacht title in 1994 before switching to his native Dublin in 1998.

Darcy retired from inter-county football in 2003, before he and Gavin led the Dub’s under-21 side to All-Ireland success. The former half-back has also coached with St. Brigid’s GAA club in Castleknock.

Peter Prior, a former teammate of Darcy’s has previously told Pundit Arena about the prospective Leinster man’s coaching attributes.

“You could see that Declan really studied that end of the game,” said Prior. “He’d be a deep thinker of the game and he’d be really interested in improving and doing well and getting on as a manager or as a coach that would have been his interest, you know. You could see he was really interested in that at an early stage.

“Dublin would be so meticulous and that’s exactly like Declan, He’d have been so meticulous before a match and I think that Jim Gavin and the management team would have the same professional approach but we all would have seen that in Declan from the outset.

“The way he prepared for games was top class, whether it was league or championship, whether it was club or county, he prepared absolutely 100% for every game.”

A ringing endorsement for a man whose talents clearly haven’t gone unnoticed by Cullen and others at Leinster Rugby.

The news follows up the appointment of Shane Nolan as the new CEO of the province.

