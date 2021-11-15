Johnny Sexton ruled out for six weeks

Johnny Sexton out for six weeks.

Johnny Sexton will miss this Sunday’s Autumn Nations Series clash with Argentina after suffering a twisted knee and ankle in Saturday’s victory over New Zealand.

Connacht out-half Jack Carty has been called up in Sexton’s place and the 29-year-old will be hoping to make his first Ireland appearance since the 2019 World Cup.

IRFU statement on Johnny Sexton.

In a statement issued on Monday, the IRFU said: “Ireland captain Jonathan Sexton twisted a knee and ankle against New Zealand on Saturday, which will rule him out of action for between four and six weeks.

“Sexton, who led Andy Farrell’s men to a famous 29-20 win over the All Blacks, will remain in camp this week as the team prepares for their game against Argentina. “Connacht out-half Jack Carty has joined the Ireland squad for the final week of the Autumn Nations Series campaign.” Joey Carberry set for opportunity. It has also been confirmed that Munster back row Gavin Coombes will rejoin the squad after missing the All Blacks victory through illness. Sexton’s absence should mean that Joey Carberry starts at out-half against Los Pumas after his nine-point cameo against New Zealand, while Carty and Harry Byrne will likely be used as back-up. After Saturday’s victory, Sexton hailed the impact of Carberry after his introduction, telling RTE: “joey Carbery coming off the bench and kicking three great kicks under pressure, he’s been out so long with injury, it’s a credit to him, I’m delighted for him.” Johnny Sexton may not be only change. Head coach Andy Farrell has hinted at the possibility of changes for this weekend’s match at the Aviva Stadium, saying “there might be a balancing act when it comes to people’s tanks, with injuries etc. It’s an eight-day turnaround, we’ll turn up on Monday evening and see where the land lies.” Ireland are currently on a seven-match winning run and will be hoping to wrap up the year with a third successive victory over Argentina. You can find out everything you need to know about this Sunday’s game, including start time and TV details, here.

