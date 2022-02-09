Johnny Sexton responds to claim that Ireland are a better team without him

Johnny Sexton dismisses claims of former France head coach.

Johnny Sexton has responded to Philippe Saint-André’s claim that Ireland might be a better team without him.

Ahead of the Six Nations meeting between France and Ireland this Saturday, the former France head coach told Midi Olympique that Andy Farrell might be better off leaving his talismanic captain on the bench.

Saint-Andre: “Ireland are maybe better without Sexton.”

“To be honest, they are maybe better without him,” Saint-André is quoted as saying.

“I like Ross Byrne, he is capable of exceptional things. Yes, Sexton is an icon, he remains the starter, but Byrne has played more than him this season at Leinster. They have a new generation who are showing up well, who are interesting.”

The quotes were put to Sexton at a press conference on Tuesday and he was quick to brush them off as mind games.

Former France coach Philippe Saint Andre says Ireland may even be a better team without Johnny Sexton… #RTERugby #RTESport The Irish captain has had his say 👇 Full story ⏩ https://t.co/wH1k9P7ed3 pic.twitter.com/jSo0qkEDHu — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) February 8, 2022

Johnny Sexton: “I’m used to it.”

“I’m well used to it, this week of the season,” the 36-year-old said.

“France… whether it’s home or away, there’s always something from one direction or another, whether in the camp or outside their camp.

“The one you’re referring to is obviously outside their camp but you can’t control what people say, you have to try and do your talking on the pitch. It’s nothing new for me in this fixture to have some things thrown at me that you wouldn’t expect.

Ireland and France both have wins on the board.

Sexton will be looking to do his talking on the pitch at the Stade de France this coming Saturday, it what is looking like a huge game, even if it’s still early in this year’s Six Nations.

Hit outhalf hit four successful kicks as Ireland defeated Wales by an impressive scoreline of 29-7 on Saturday before France made hard work of beating Italy 37-10 on Sunday.

Should Sexton and his teammates overcome their opponents this weekend, Irish eyes could well be fixed on a fourth-ever Grand Slam.

The match will start at 4.45 pm on Saturday.

