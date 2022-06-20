Johnny Sexton speaks of pride in Nick McCarthy after scrum-half comes out publicly

Johnny Sexton hails Nick McCarthy.

Leinster captain Johnny Sexton has spoken of his pride in his teammate Nick McCarthy, after the scrum-half came out publicly as gay.

The province shared McCarthy’s announcement on their website on Monday afternoon, with an interview in which the 27-year-old revealed that he came out to his teammates in January.

Nick McCarthy comes out as gay.

McCarthy also describes his struggle before coming out, which left him agonising over his future and contemplating walking away from rugby.

“I spoke to Leo (Cullen) and Stuart (Lancaster) last November and the support that I got from them straight away was unbelievable,” said McCarthy.

“They helped and guided me over the months that followed so that I felt more comfortable to come out to the group.”

McCarthy went on to speak about the positive reaction of his teammates and how helpful and understanding they have been.

💙 | Scrum-half Nick McCarthy has spoken publicly for the first time about his sexuality. He now hopes that sharing his experience will be encouraging and provide hope to others. 👏 Read more | https://t.co/Mb6Vq6WjEo#LeinsterRugby #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/2UNpD2itKe — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) June 20, 2022

“I remember the room erupting!”

“I came out to my teammates in January and I was obviously pretty nervous about doing so, but I’m really happy that I did it,” he said. “I struggled with coming out for a while and it was starting to impact on me and my happiness so it was the right decision.

“I only made a quick announcement. But I just remember the room erupting! They were all delighted for me and it was immediately a weight off my shoulders.

“I felt they understood my situation. It’s hard to perform at your best when you are carrying something, anything, and that’s the same for all the lads. For me it was my sexuality, for others it could be stuff at home, or studies or whatever.”

Johnny Sexton: “Nick will be a role model.”

One of those teammates is Sexton and the Leinster and Ireland skipper has also been speaking to the province’s website, about McCarthy’s decision to come out.

“I’ve known Nick since his time in the Academy so to hear him talk to us so openly about his struggles has been tough but we are now just delighted for Nick and that he can be himself,” Sexton said.

“We talk about looking after our brothers a lot in here and the last few months has been about that, looking out for Nick. And that will continue.

“By speaking openly about his sexuality, Nick will be a role model for others and we couldn’t be prouder of him.”

🗣 | “By speaking openly about his sexuality, Nick will be a role model for others and we couldn't be prouder of him.” Leo Cullen and Johnny Sexton show their support for scrum-half Nick McCarthy. Read more 👉 https://t.co/v8ZqMJBjKu#LeinsterRugby #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/10TIEYHhfh — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) June 20, 2022

The number nine is not the first Leinster player to speak publicly about his sexuality in recent times as he follows in the footsteps of bisexual second-row Jack Dunne.

McCarthy also cited Carl Nassib (American Football player) and Josh Cavallo (Australian soccer player) as inspirations in his decision to publicly come out.

