Johnny Sexton extends contract until end of 2023 World Cup

Johnny Sexton has signed a contract that will take him up to the end of the 2023 World Cup, the IRFU has announced.

The news means that the Ireland captain will get the chance to play at a fourth Rugby World Cup, which will take place in France in September and October of next year.

✍️ 𝐒𝐄𝐗𝐓𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐒! We're delighted to announce Ireland captain @JohnnySexton has signed a contract extension up until the end of Rugby World Cup 2023. 🔒#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 8, 2022

Johnny Sexton shares delight.

“I always said that if I am enjoying my rugby and the Ireland and Leinster set-ups believe I can add value to the environment then it would be an easy decision to sign another contract,” the out-half said upon the announcement of his extension.

“There is some great talent coming through at Leinster at present and I am excited about the prospect of competing at a fourth World Cup with Ireland and the potential for growth in this group between now and then.”

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, added: “Johnny’s performances continue to be of the highest standard and he remains an integral member of the Ireland and Leinster squads.

“He has always been a leader on the field and in the past two years since taking on the Ireland captaincy his leadership off it has been top class. Johnny is a generational player and we are delighted that he has extended to 2023.”

Sexton’s return from injury.

Now 36, Sexton will be looking to add to the 103 Ireland caps he has won to date, with his most recent appearance coming in the win against Wales in this year’s Six Nations opener.

He then missed the defeat against France due to a hamstring injury, before making his return off the bench in the victory over Italy.

Sexton is in the squad for this Saturday’s meeting with England, and you can find out everything you need to know about that match here.

