Joey Carbery recalled to Ireland squad ahead of Italy clash

Joey Carbery recalled to Ireland squad.

Joey Carbery has been recalled to the Ireland squad ahead of the Six Nations meeting with Italy, Irish Rugby have confirmed.

Carbery was the most notable absentee when Head Coach Andy Farrell announced his initial 37-man Ireland squad for the Six Nations back in January.

It has now been confirmed that the 27-year-old is being brought back in from the cold, to provide additional cover for Johnny Sexton, as the Ireland skipper continues his rehab.

The squad update also confirms that Cian Healy and Dan Sheehan are included, after both suffered with hamstring injuries, while Scott Penny and Kieran Treadwell have been brought into the squad for the first time in the 2023 Six Nations.

Irish Rugby statement.

“The Ireland coaching group have assembled 37 players to prepare for Round 3 of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship as the squad travel to Rome to take on Italy this Saturday (Kick-off 2.15pm),” says an Irish Rugby statement.

“Cian Healy and Dan Sheehan are both included having come through their individual hamstring rehab programmes. Joey Carbery is added to the squad to provide additional cover as Johnny Sexton continues his rehab this week. “Caolin Blade, Gavin Coombes, Jordan Larmour, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Cian Prendergast, Roman Salanoa and Jacob Stockdale return to the squad having played for their respective provinces in the URC at the weekend. “Scott Penny and Kieran Treadwell have been added to the squad for the first time in this campaign. Treadwell featured against South Africa and Fiji in November while Penny played for Emerging Ireland against the Griquas and Pumas in Bloemfontein.” ℹ️ The latest from Ireland camp as the squad build towards Saturday's clash in Rome.#TeamOfUs | #GuinnessSixNations — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 20, 2023 Ireland v Italy. Ireland travel to Rome to face Italy on Saturday, and you can find full details on how to watch the game on TV here. The updated 37-man squad for round 3 of the Six Nations Championship is as follows: Backs (17) Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 37 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps Forwards (20) Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 33 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD)

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 10 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

