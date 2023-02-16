Jack McGrath announces retirement from rugby

Jack McGrath announces retirement.

Former Ireland prop Jack McGrath has announced his retirement from rugby in a statement issued on Thursday morning.

The 33-year-old was released by Ulster at the end of last season and has now confirmed that he is bringing the curtain down on a successful career.

McGrath most famously played for Leinster, where he won the Champions Cup in 2018, while lining out over 50 times for Ireland and three times for the British and Irish Lions.

Jack McGrath retirement statement.

“I have made the decision to retire from professional rugby after deep thought and consideration,” McGrath posted on Instagram.

“A decision that has taken a considerable amount of time, it has been one of the hardest that I’ve ever had to make. I have spent a long time reflecting on my career over the last number of weeks/months and realise how fortunate I have been to wear the most famous jerseys in the game.

“My brother Stephen always told me ‘you will play for Ireland and you will be a Lion’. This was a huge drive for me throughout my career and I am glad I can close this chapter knowing I kept my promise and made him proud.

“The last few years have been extremely testing for myself and my family, both mentally and physically. I feel I have given everything to my rugby career and I have no regrets or anything left to prove.

“It’s been a long road of rehabilitation after two hip resurfacing operations. My main focus now is my family and I am excited for this next chapter with them.”

Six Nations success.

McGrath was part of Joe Schmidt’s Six Nations-winning teams in 2014 and 2015, and also started the famous victory over the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016.

He played 186 minutes of the British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand in 2017, which featured a win, a draw and a defeat for Warren Gatland’s men.

