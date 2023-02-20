Italy v Ireland: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Italy v Ireland: TV details.

Ireland travel to Italy in high spirits this weekend, for a Six Nations clash that will be broadcast live on TV.

Andy Farrell’s men fly to Rome on the crest of a wave, after registering bonus-point wins over both Wales and France in their opening two matches in the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

As for Italy, their gallant efforts against France and England proved futile, and they sit bottom of the table after two defeats.

Kieran Crowley’s side must now dust themselves down for a meeting with the number-one team in the world, who have Grand Slam glory very much in their sights.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Italy v Ireland on TV this weekend.

When does Italy v Ireland take place?

Italy will host Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday February 25th, with the match set to begin at 2.15pm Irish time.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2 and will be streamed live on RTE Player.

What is the team news?

Robbie Henshaw, Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Furlong are all carrying injuries heading into the game, while Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy could be back involved.

Farrell is expected to confirm his starting XV on Thursday.

What is at stake?

After getting over the Wales and France hurdles, Ireland come into their meeting with Italy with genuine aspirations of winning a Grand Slam for the third time this century.

Only Ireland and Scotland remain in with a chance of pulling off this feat, with the Scots travelling to France this Sunday before a potentially-crunch meeting with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on March 12th.

Ireland round off their campaign with a home clash against England on March 18th.

