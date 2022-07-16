Ronan O’Gara leads Irish sporting tributes after historic win over New Zealand

Ireland defeat the All Blacks.

Ronan O’Gara was among those to pay tribute to the Ireland rugby team, after their historic win over the All Blacks on Saturday.

Andy Farrell’s men defeated the All Blacks by a score of 32-22, thus securing a first ever series victory on New Zealand soil.

Historic tour win over All Blacks.

The win came just seven days after Ireland beat the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time, with the two victories overturning an opening tour defeat to Ian Foster’s men in Auckland a fortnight ago.

While there was plenty of backing for Ireland in Wellington’s Sky Stadium, on the other side of the world people woke up early to watch Farrell’s men make history, and they have received plenty of plaudits online for their achievement.

That’s a phenomenal achievement. Very evident that Andy Farrell has created a special environment that shows everyone in their best light.Special team. 💪👍👏🏻☘️🇮🇪 — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) July 16, 2022

Tributes paid to Andy Farrell’s team.

“That’s a phenomenal achievement,” posted former Ireland out-half O’Gara. “Very evident that Andy Farrell has created a special environment that shows everyone in their best light. Special team.”

“Absolute scenes!” was a simpler message posted by O’Gara’s former teammate Brian O’Driscoll, while Tommy Bowe went with “Unbelievable! Actually can’t believe how amazing every player was! What a win!”

All Blacks beaten in New Zealand.

The compliments came in from far beyond the world of rugby too, as Shane Lowry took time out from his exploits at the Open to congratulate the team, calling them “unbelievable” while ex-Ireland soccer international David Meyler wrote: “What a game of rugby. Congrats to those warriors for making a history and winning a series against NZ. Roll on the World Cup.”

Like thousands more, Meyler held particular praise for Tadhg Beirne, who put in an immense showing that earned him a perfect 10 in our player ratings.

“Tadhg Beirne has just produced one of the best ever performances in an Irish shirt,” Meyler posted as the game was reaching its conclusion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pundit Arena (@punditarena)

Congratulations from Irish sport stars.

Meyler’s fellow soccer star Paul McGrath said “What a game of Rugby, Respect to the All Blacks. Congrats to our Lads. Wow what a result. Brilliant,” before later adding: “I’d like a recount on how many people live in this country, we box and scrap our way through every task put in front of us . Brilliant.”

The FAI were also on hand to offer their kudos to their rugby counterparts, with the association’s official account tweeting: “Huge congratulations to @IrishRugby on Series win in New Zealand.”

With the weather set to be good for the weekend, this morning’s win just provides an extra spring in the step for Ireland’s sporting public.

Read More About: All Blacks, Ireland, ireland rugby, ronan o'gara, Rugby, shane lowry