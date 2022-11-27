IRFU pay tribute to Doddie Weir after his death at the age of 52

IRFU pay tribute to Doddie Weir.

The IRFU have paid tribute to Scotland international forward Doddie Weir, after he passed away at the age of 52.

Weir was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2016, and went on to use his profile in the search for better research into the condition and how those afflicted can be cared for.

Doddie Weir – Family statement.

Doddie’s wife Kathy announced the news of his passing via a statement issued through the Scottish Rugby Union, which reads as follows:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie.

“Doddie was an inspirational force of nature. His unending energy and drive, and his strength of character powered him through his rugby and business careers and, we believe, enabled him to fight the effects of MND for so many years.

“Doddie put the same energy and even more love and fun into our lives together: he was a true family man. It is difficult to put into words how much we will miss him.

“MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination. He battled MND so bravely, and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation, until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease.

“Hamish, Angus, Ben and I would like to thank everyone for your support and for respecting our privacy at this difficult time. Kathy Weir.”

IRFU statement.

After the news of his death was announced, tributes to Weir began to pour in from the rugby world and beyond.

“We’re sorry to hear that Doddie Weir OBE has died,” wrote the MND Association. “Since sharing his MND diagnosis in 2017, Doddie became an inspiration to many, raising awareness and campaigning tirelessly on behalf of those with MND. Our thoughts are with Doddie’s wife Kathy, his three sons, family and friends.”

The IRFU also sent their condolences to the Weir family, saying: “On behalf of the rugby family here in Ireland we send our condolences to the Weir family. Doddie was a giant of the game. A legend on and off the pitch and an inspiration to all of us. He has left an indelible mark on the game. May he rest in peace.”

Just two weeks ago, Weir presented the match ball ahead of Scotland’s Autumn International defeat to New Zealand at Murrayfield.

