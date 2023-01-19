Ireland squad for Six Nations announced with Joey Carbery the major omission

Ireland Six Nations squad announced.

Andy Farrell has named a 37-man Ireland squad for the upcoming Six Nations, with the absence of Joey Carbery being the major talking point.

Jack Crowley and Ross Byrne have been preferred to Carbery as cover for captain Jonny Sexton, who is included as he continues his recovery from injury.

Furlong included in Ireland squad.

Tadhg Furlong, also injured, is included as well, but Robbie Henshaw misses out with a wrist injury.

Leinster centre Jamie Osborne is the only uncapped player in the squad, with the 21-year-old having previously appeared for Emerging Ireland and Ireland A.

“The Six Nations is a huge competition for us and another opportunity for us to grow as group,” said Farrell as the squad was announced on Thursday morning. “2022 was a busy year as we got to work with a larger group of players as we continued to build our squad depth and competition for places.”

Six Nations.

Ireland’s Six Nations campaign gets underway on Saturday February 4th when they face Wales in Cardiff.

They will then host France at the Aviva Stadium on February 11th, before travelling to Rome to face Italy on February 25th.

A visit to Scotland will take place on March 12th, before the campaign concludes with a home match against England on March 18th.

The full 37-man Ireland squad for the Six Nations is as follows:

Backs (17):

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 41 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 14 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 7 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 8 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 25 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 15 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 9 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 100 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps

Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) *

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(captain) 109 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (20):

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 27 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 36 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 33 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 23 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 31 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps

Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 89 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 4 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 45 cap

