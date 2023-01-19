Ireland squad for Six Nations announced with Joey Carbery the major omission

Ireland Six Nations squad announced.
Andy Farrell has named a 37-man Ireland squad for the upcoming Six Nations, with the absence of Joey Carbery being the major talking point.
Jack Crowley and Ross Byrne have been preferred to Carbery as cover for captain Jonny Sexton, who is included as he continues his recovery from injury.
Furlong included in Ireland squad.
Tadhg Furlong, also injured, is included as well, but Robbie Henshaw misses out with a wrist injury.
Leinster centre Jamie Osborne is the only uncapped player in the squad, with the 21-year-old having previously appeared for Emerging Ireland and Ireland A.
“The Six Nations is a huge competition for us and another opportunity for us to grow as group,” said Farrell as the squad was announced on Thursday morning. “2022 was a busy year as we got to work with a larger group of players as we continued to build our squad depth and competition for places.”
Six Nations.
Ireland’s Six Nations campaign gets underway on Saturday February 4th when they face Wales in Cardiff.
They will then host France at the Aviva Stadium on February 11th, before travelling to Rome to face Italy on February 25th.
A visit to Scotland will take place on March 12th, before the campaign concludes with a home match against England on March 18th.
The full 37-man Ireland squad for the Six Nations is as follows:
Backs (17):
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 41 caps
Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 14 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 7 caps
Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps
Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 98 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 8 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 25 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Marys College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 15 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 9 caps
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 100 caps
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 3 caps
Jamie Osborne (Leinster/Naas) *
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(captain) 109 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps
Forwards (20):
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 27 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 36 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 33 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 23 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 31 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 48 caps
Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University) 1 cap
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 89 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 4 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps
Cian Prendergast (Connacht/Corinthians) 1 cap
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 13 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 45 cap
