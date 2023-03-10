Ireland starting team confirmed for Six Nations visit to Scotland

Ireland team named for Scotland Six Nations clash.

Andy Farrell has confirmed his Ireland starting team for their Six Nations visit to Edinburgh to face Scotland this Sunday.

Johnny Sexton returns to captain the side, after missing out on the win over Italy through injury.

Ireland team – Backs.

Conor Murray will line up alongside his long-time half-back partner, while Garry Ringrose returns at centre alongside Bundee Aki.

Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe will once again form the back three.

Our line up to face Scotland in Edinburgh! 😤#TeamOfUs | #GuinnessSixNations — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 10, 2023

Forwards.

In the pack, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong return to join Andrew Porter in the front row.

James Ryan and Iain Henderson will start in the second row, while Peter O’Mahony, Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier will line up in the back row.

The replacements are as follows: Cian Healy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Robbie Henshaw, Ronan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan and Ross Byrne.

Scotland v Ireland takes place at Murrayfield on Sunday, with a start-time of 3pm. TV details can be found here.

The full Ireland team is as follows:

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 28 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 12 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 44 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 18 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 111 caps (c)

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 103 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 51 caps

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 15 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 63 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 71 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 51 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 92 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 26 caps

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 20 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 121 caps

18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 7 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 9 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 36 caps

21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 23 caps

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 17 caps

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 61 caps