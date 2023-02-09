Ireland team named for Six Nations clash with France

Ireland team v France.

Andy Farrell has named his starting team for Ireland’s Six Nations clash against France at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The head coach has made only one change to the side that beat Wales in Cardiff last Saturday, with Rob Herring coming in for the injured Dan Sheehan.

Six Nations.

Conor Murray, who was an injury doubt, retains his place at scrum-half, as part of an experienced half-back pairing alongside captain Johnny Sexton.

Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose will start at centre, with Hugo Keenan at full-back and Mack Hansen and James Lowe on the wings.

Herring is joined by Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham in the front row, with Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan in the second, and Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Peter O’Mahony continuing at back row.

Ireland v France.

Ronan Kelleher is now fit enough to make the bench, with the other replacements being Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne and Bundee Aki.

Porter and Ryan will win their 50th caps for Ireland in the game, as will Kilcoyne if he comes of the bench.

France have named an unchanged side to the one that defeated Italy last Sunday. Everything else you need to know about the Ireland v France game, including start-time and TV info, can be found here.

Full Ireland line-up:

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 10 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 48 caps

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 10 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 16 caps

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 110 caps (c)

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 101 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 32 caps

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 28 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 37 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 90 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 46 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 18 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 49 caps

18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 5 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 69 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 34 caps

21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 8 caps

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 15 caps

23. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 42 caps

