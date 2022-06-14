Ireland name 40-man squad for New Zealand tour

Ireland squad for New Zealand tests.

Andy Farrell has named a 40-man Ireland squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, with five uncapped players included.

Johnny Sexton will captain a squad set to take on the All Blacks in a three-test series, with matches taking place in Auckland on July 2nd, Dunedin on July 9th and Wellington on July 16th.

Youth and experience in Ireland squad.

The out-half is the most capped player in the squad with 105 appearances, and he is joined by fellow veterans of the 2012 tour of New Zealand in Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Keith Earls.

At the other end of the experience scale are the uncapped Leinster trio of Ciaran Frawley, Joe McCarthy and Jimmy O’Brien, Munster prop Jeremy Loughman and Connacht flanker Cian Prendergast.

Robert Baloucoune, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell and Ronan Kelleher have all been ruled out of the tour through injury.

Andy Farrell on “fantastic challenge.”

“This is the start of our Rugby World Cup campaign and it is going to be a fantastic challenge for our group facing five massive tests across the three weeks,” Farrell said.

“Due to Covid we haven’t had an opportunity to tour, and touring plays a massive role in teams gelling together and building cohesion on and off the field.

“We will learn so much about the players and the group as a whole as we have to front up for five incredibly tough fixtures, far from the comforts of home and in grounds where the home support will greatly outnumber travelling Irish fans.”

Ireland v New Zealand.

As well as taking on New Zealand, Ireland will also face two matches against the Maori All Blacks, in Hamilton on June 29th and in Wellington on July 12th.

The full 40-man squad can be viewed below, alongside their club, province and the number of Ireland caps they have earned. * denotes an uncapped player.

New Zealand’s 36-man squad, which was named on Monday, can be viewed here.

Backs (18):

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 37

Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster) 2

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 32

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster) 5

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 96

Ciaran Frawley (Skerries/Leinster) *

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 17

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 4

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 57

James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster) 3

Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) 20

Jordan Larmour (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 30

James Lowe (Leinster) 12

Michael Lowry (Banbridge/Ulster) 1

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 96

Jimmy O’Brien (Naas/Leinster) *

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 42

Jonathan Sexton (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (capt) 105

Forwards (22):

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster) 8

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 23

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 30

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 27

Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster) 2

Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) 17

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 57

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 116

Dave Heffernan (Buccaneers/Connacht) 6

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 68

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 26

Jeremy Loughman (Garryowen/Munster) *

Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster) *

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 84

Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 2

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 43

Cian Prendergast (Connacht) *

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 43

Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster) 7

Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster) 2

Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena/Ulster) 5

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 40

