Ireland name 38-player squad for Women’s Six Nations

Ireland name Women’s Six Nations squad.

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has named a 38-player squad for the Women’s Six Nations which gets underway on March 26th.

The squad includes nine uncapped players in forwards Christy Haney, Amanda McQuade, Anna McGann, Aoife Wafer and Emma Murphy as well as backs Aoibheann Reilly, Natasja Behan, Molly Scuffil-McCabe and Vicky Irwin.

Greg McWilliams on Ireland squad.

“I am really pleased with the balance of the squad, there is great youth and experience and I have been impressed by the form of these players in recent weeks,” upon announcing his chosen 38.

“We have selected players that have the ability to go for long periods of high-intensity ball in play and have a positive impact on the game. Like every selection, there is some talent missing out, and I will be keeping an eye on these and other players as we look to increase competition within the wider playing pool.

“There is great talent within the group and this is a great opportunity for us to develop its foundations and learn about what’s needed to compete at the highest level going forward.

📋 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. Head Coach Greg McWilliams has named a 38-player Ireland squad for the upcoming TikTok Women's Six Nations. 🟢#NothingLikeIt | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 3, 2022

“For now, we are just excited to start, to put the head down and work hard. We are relishing the prospect of running out in front of our home supporters at The RDS for the first game of the Championship.”

Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations campaign gets underway on Saturday March 26th with a match against Wales at the RDS.

The full Ireland squad for the Women’s Six Nations can be found below.

Club/Province/Caps

*uncapped

Forwards (20):

Amanda McQuade (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)*

Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(2)

Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)(17)

Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)(3)

Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(8)

Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(6)

Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(22)

Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(5)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(18)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)*

Grace Moore (Railway Union RFC/IQ Rugby)(1)

Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(10)

Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(7)

Emma Murphy (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(14)

Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(1)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(7)

Backs (18):

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)*

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(18)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(13)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(16)

Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(13)

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(9)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(7)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(12)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(6)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)(1)

Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(15)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(6)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(7)

Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*

Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(18)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(23)

Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*

Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Read More About: womens six nations