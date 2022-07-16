President and Taoiseach send congrats messages to Ireland rugby team

Historic Ireland rugby victory.

President Michael D. Higgins has passed on his congratulations to the Ireland rugby team, after their heroics in New Zealand on Saturday.

Andy Farrell’s team won 32-22 against the All Blacks, to secure an unprecedented 2-1 series victory in New Zealand.

Messages from home.

As the country celebrated, people flocked to social media to hail the team, and the President was one of them, as he took to Twitter to share his joy at the result.

‘As President of Ireland, may I congratulate the Irish rugby team, led by their captain Johnny Sexton, on their outstanding and historic achievement today,’ was the message on the official President of Ireland account, and that was just one of the posts coming from the Irish political sphere.

Politicians hail Ireland victory.

‘Extraordinary, sensational and breathless victory by @IrishRugby over the All Blacks,’ added An Taoiseach Micheál Martin. ‘This achievement will live long in history – a first test series win, and New Zealand’s first series defeat on home soil since 1994. A huge lift for the entire nation this morning.’

An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar hailed the ‘historic moment for Ireland in Aotearoa,’ after Ireland became only the fifth touring side to win a series on New Zealand soil, the others being South Africa (1937), British & Irish Lions (1971), Australia (1986) and France (1994).

Following Ireland’s 23-12 victory over the All Blacks in Dunedin last week, it was also the first time that New Zealand have lost back-to-back test matches at home since 1998.

Former players share joy at result.

Former players were also on hand to pass on their congrats to Farrell and his team, with current La Rochelle coach Ronan O’Gara taking to Twitter shortly after full-time.

‘That’s a phenomenal achievement,’ posted the Corkman. ‘Very evident that Andy Farrell has created a special environment that shows everyone in their best light. Special team.’

“Absolute scenes!” was a simpler message posted by O’Gara’s former teammate Brian O’Driscoll, while Tommy Bowe went with “Unbelievable! Actually can’t believe how amazing every player was! What a win!”

