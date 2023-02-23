Andy Farrell makes six changes to Ireland team for Six Nations clash with Italy

Ireland team v Italy.

Andy Farrell has made six changes to the Ireland starting team for the Six Nations meeting with Italy in Rome this Saturday.

Iain Henderson comes in the second row in place of Tadhg Beirne, while Ronan Kelleher starts at hooker in place of Rob Herring.

Ireland make six changes for Six Nations clash.

Jack Conan will start at number 8, as Caelan Doris switches to blindside flanker, while Craig Casey and Ross Byrne are both being given their first Six Nations starts, at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

Meanwhile, Bundee Aki starts in midfield for the first time in this campaign, with Dan Sheehan joining the replacements after returning to fitness.

James Ryan to captain Ireland against Italy.

It had already been confirmed that James Ryan will captain the team in the absence of the injured Johnny Sexton, as Ireland look to make it three wins from three in this year’s Six Nations Championship.

Everything you need to know about Saturday’s Italy v Ireland game, including start-time and TV info, can be found here.

Full Ireland line-up for Six Nations match against Italy:

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians) 11 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 49 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 43 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 17 caps

10. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 16 caps

9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 9 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 19 caps

3. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 29 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 70 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 50 caps (c)

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 25 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 35

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 50 caps

18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 6 caps

19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 91 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 102 caps

22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) 2 caps

23. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 11 caps

