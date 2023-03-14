Ireland v England: TV details and kick-off time for Grand Slam showdown

Ireland v England: TV details.

Ireland face England with the Grand Slam at stake this weekend, and you’ll find all of the TV details you need to know below.

After beating Wales, France, Italy and Scotland, Ireland are on the verge of winning their third Grand Slam of the Six Nations era, and fourth overall.

Standing in their way are an England side who are reeling from Saturday’s humiliating loss at home to France, which was the second defeat of the campaign for Steve Borthwick’s men.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Ireland v England on TV this weekend.

When does Ireland v England take place?

Ireland host England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday March 18th, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Virgin Media One, and will be third of three live Six Nations matches on a bumper Saturday, as the 2023 tournament wraps up.

The first will see Scotland host Italy, in a game that will be live on RTE 2 and BBC 1 from 12.30pm.

Then, the Virgin Media coverage will get underway at 2pm, ahead of the 2.45pm kick-off between France and Wales, which is followed by the Ireland v England match.

What is at stake?

As the current number one team in the world, a Grand Slam win would be the perfect display of muscle-flexing for Ireland ahead of this autumn’s World Cup.

There is also the chance for Ireland to clinch a Grand Slam on home soil for the very first time, with captain Johnny Sexton already stating that this would be the “stuff of dreams”.

In terms of the Six Nations Championship, Ireland will already know what they have to do to win it, after France play Wales in the earlier game.

Should the title be wrapped up in time for kick-off at the Aviva, there is sure to be a party atmosphere as Ireland look to go one better by winning the Grand Slam.

