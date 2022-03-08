England v Ireland: Team news and TV details for crunch Six Nations clash

England v Ireland.

England v Ireland takes place this coming Saturday and if you haven’t got a ticket for the Twickenham showdown, then the next best place to watch it is on TV.

Grand Slam hopes may be out the window for both sides but hopes of championship success remain alive, especially if Wales beat leaders France in Cardiff on Friday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching England v Ireland on TV.

How can I watch England v Ireland on TV?

England v Ireland will get underway on Saturday, March 12th at 4.45 pm and will be broadcast live on RTE 2.

England v Ireland team news.

Ireland announced an updated squad on Monday, which features the uncapped Munster prop Jeremy Loughman.

As well as that, Iain Henderson returns after missing the win over Italy with Covid, while Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes (Munster) and Robert Baloucoune, James Hume and Nick Timoney (Ulster) all return after featuring for their provinces last weekend.

England have confirmed that Louis Lynagh has withdrawn from the squad due to having Covid, while Alex Dombrandt is a doubt after returning a positive result last Friday and is therefore not expected to be able to train until at least Wednesday.

What is the form of both teams?

Ireland got off to a good start by beating Wales 29-7 in Dublin before being brought down to earth with a 30-24 defeat in France. A routine victory over Italy followed as Andy Farrell’s men got their campaign back on track.

In contrast to Ireland’s start to the campaign, England couldn’t have asked for a worse one, as they went down 20-17 to Scotland in Murrayfield, albeit picking up a bonus point along the way.

They then beat Italy 33-0 in Rome before getting past Wales by a score of 23-19.

England now lie in third place in the table on 10 points, just one behind Ireland in second, while France’s 100% sees them top of the pile on 14 points.

With England scheduled to travel to France for their final game, and Ireland to host Scotland, it can’t be underestimated how big a result it will be if Eddie Jones’ side are defeated.

Read More About: england rugby, ireland rugby, Six Nations