England confirm Manu Tuilagi is out of Wales game just hours after being named in team

Manu Tuilagi ruled out of Wales game.

England have confirmed that Manu Tuilagi is out of Saturday’s crucial Six Nations meeting with Wales at Twickenham.

The 30-year-old was named in Eddie Jones’ starting line-up earlier on Thursday before it was confirmed hours later that he will no longer be taking part in the game due to a hamstring injury.

Joe Marchant recalled.

A brief squad update issued on Thursday night said: ‘Manu Tuilagi is out of this weekend’s match against Wales. Joe Marchant has been recalled and will train with the squad tomorrow. An updated team will be confirmed on match day.’

England’s initial squad announcement said ‘Manu Tuilagi returns from injury at inside centre and Henry Slade is outside centre’ but Tuilagi’s hopes of making his first appearance at this year’s championship have now been dashed.

The news will come as a blow to England, with their former winger Ugo Monye highlighting his value to the team in an appearance on BT Sport earlier this week.

Manu Tuilagi.

“He’s one of the best power athletes this country has. One of the best power athletes in world rugby,” Monye said.

“He’s such a big focal point. I remember seeing the line up against Scotland and I thought ‘Where is that power? Where is that physicality?’

“We’ve continuously had this conversation about Manu and the dependency of this one person to be able to fix all of England’s problems.

“But when he’s fit and available, and he’s been brilliant the last couple of weeks for Sale Sharks, I think he has to feature.”

England v Wales.

Speaking after the team was announced, head coach Jones appeared confident in his selection.

“We’ve prepared very well for this game, the squad have really come together on and off the pitch,” he said. “Wales are a good, tough side and Six Nations champions and it will make for an exciting Test match in front of a full Twickenham crowd.

“We’ve got a talented, young, hungry squad who have trained with real intensity this week. We’re ready to go at them and can’t wait to play in front of our supporters again.”

England v Wales gets underway at 4.45pm on Saturday.

