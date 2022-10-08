Max Deegan returns as captain for Emerging Ireland v Cheetahs

Max Deegan to captain Emerging Ireland v Cheetahs.

Max Deegan has been named as captain for the Emerging Ireland side that will come up against the Cheetahs in the final game of their South Africa tour in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

Deegan captained the side for the opening game of the tour against the Griquas, which Ireland won by a score of 54-7.

Emerging Ireland v Cheetahs.

The Leinster man was then replaced as skipper by Cian Prendergast for the midweek win over the Pumas, which had a much closer scoreline of 28-24.

Prendergast does keep his starting place however, and will line up beside Deegan and John Hodnett in the back row.

The front row will consist of Michael Milne, Tom Stewart and Thomas Clarkson, with Tom Ahern and Joe McCarthy named as locks.

Ireland backs.

Nathan Doak and Jack Crowley return as the half-back pairing, with Stewart Moore and Jamie Osborne named as centres.

Meanwhile, Robert Baloucoune and Calvin Nash take their places on the wings, with Shane Daly at fullback.

The match will be broadcast live on IrishRugby.ie, with a kick-off time of 2pm. The full starting XV and replacements can be read below:

15. Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)

14. Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)

13. Jamie Osbourne (Leinster/Naas)

12. Stewart Moore (Ulster/Malone)

11. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen)

10. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

9. Nathan Doak (Ulster/Banbridge)

1. Michael Milne (Leinster/UCD)

2. Tom Stewart (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Leinster/Dublin University)

4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)

5. Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)

6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht)

7. John Hodnett (Munster/UCC)

8. Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) (c)

Replacements

16. Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

17. Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)

18. Roman Salanoa (Munster/Shannon)

19. Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf)

20. James Culhane (Leinster/UCD)

21. Ben Murphy (Leinster/Clontarf)

22. Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

23. Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby)

