Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne among nine Lions isolating after unnamed player tests positive for Covid-19

Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne among nine Lions isolating.

Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne are among nine Lions players isolating after an unnamed player and member of staff tested positive for Covi9-19.

Both of those who tested positive are now isolating, along with eight Lions players, including Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne, and four additional staff members.

Lions game pushed back.

A statement issued this evening says: ‘The British & Irish Lions can confirm that a player and a member of the Lions management team has tested positive for Covid-19 following PCR testing as part of the Tour screening programme which took place on Wednesday 7 July.

‘The two individuals had a total of 12 close contacts – eight players and four staff members – all of who have been placed into isolation at the team hotel.’

The news has resulted in tonight’s match against the Cell C Sharks being pushed back by one hour and it will now kick off at 7pm Irish time.

The Lions can confirm that a player and member of the management have tested positive for COVID-19 following PCR testing as part of the Tour screening programme. The matchday 23 for tonight's game has been revised 👇#LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries #LionsSA2021 — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 7, 2021

Lions Captain Conor Murray isolating.

Both Tadhg Beirne and Conor Murray, who was named as Lions captain last week, were due to play in tonight’s match but have been ruled out along with Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies, Stuart Hogg and Chris Harris.

Finn Russell is the only back on the bench and will take his place alongside seven forwards.

This is the latest in a series of setbacks that have affected the Lions tour in recent days. South Africa’s match against Georgia on Friday has been cancelled due to Covid outbreaks in both camps.

The Springboks have had 12 positive Covid-19 cases in their camp this week, with entire squad being placed into isolation.

The first test between South Africa and the Lions is due to take place on Saturday, July 24th.

