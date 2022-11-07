Conor Murray out of Autumn Nations Series as Ireland name squad for Fiji test

Conor Murray ruled out of Fiji and Australia tests.

Conor Murray has been ruled out for the remainder of the Autumn Nations Series, after Ireland named a 39-player squad for this Saturday’s test against Fiji.

The Munster scrum-half picked up a groin strain in Saturday’s win over South Africa, in what was his 100th appearance for Ireland, and will now play no part in the upcoming matches against Fiji and Australia.

Ireland squad named.

Elsewhere, the IRFU confirmed that Stuart McCloskey is recovering from the arm injury that forced him off against the Springboks, while Robbie Henshaw “will reintegrate to training this week.”

Tadhg Furlong is expected to take part in training this week as he manages an ankle injury, while captain Johnny Sexton is recovering well from a dead leg.

23-year-old Leinster prop Michael Milne, who featured against both the Pumas and the Cheetahs for Emerging Ireland last month, will train with the Ireland squad this week.

Fiji test awaits.

Ireland take on Fiji at the Aviva Stadium this coming Saturday in a match that will get underway at 1pm.

They will then face Australia at the same venue on Saturday November 19th. Both games will be broadcast live on Virgin Media One and Amazon Prime.

The full squad for the match against Fiji is as follows:

Backs (16)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 3 caps

Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 36 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps

Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) uncapped

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 21 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 7 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 60 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 24 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 7 caps

Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 1 cap

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 45 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 109 caps – Captain

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps

Forwards (23)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 26 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 34 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 31 caps

Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 21 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 61 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 119 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 29 caps

Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped

Mike Milne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 88 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps

Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 11 caps

Gavin Thornbury (Connacht) uncapped

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 9 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps

