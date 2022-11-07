Conor Murray out of Autumn Nations Series as Ireland name squad for Fiji test

Conor Murray ruled out of Fiji and Australia tests.
Conor Murray has been ruled out for the remainder of the Autumn Nations Series, after Ireland named a 39-player squad for this Saturday’s test against Fiji.
The Munster scrum-half picked up a groin strain in Saturday’s win over South Africa, in what was his 100th appearance for Ireland, and will now play no part in the upcoming matches against Fiji and Australia.
Ireland squad named.
Elsewhere, the IRFU confirmed that Stuart McCloskey is recovering from the arm injury that forced him off against the Springboks, while Robbie Henshaw “will reintegrate to training this week.”
Tadhg Furlong is expected to take part in training this week as he manages an ankle injury, while captain Johnny Sexton is recovering well from a dead leg.
23-year-old Leinster prop Michael Milne, who featured against both the Pumas and the Cheetahs for Emerging Ireland last month, will train with the Ireland squad this week.
Fiji test awaits.
Ireland take on Fiji at the Aviva Stadium this coming Saturday in a match that will get underway at 1pm.
They will then face Australia at the same venue on Saturday November 19th. Both games will be broadcast live on Virgin Media One and Amazon Prime.
The full squad for the match against Fiji is as follows:
Backs (16)
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 3 caps
Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) 1 cap
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 36 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps
Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution) uncapped
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 21 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 7 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 60 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 24 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 7 caps
Calvin Nash (Munster/Young Munster)
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) 1 cap
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 45 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 109 caps – Captain
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 35 caps
Forwards (23)
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 26 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 34 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 31 caps
Max Deegan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 1 cap
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 21 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 61 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 7 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 119 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 29 caps
Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped
Mike Milne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 88 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 3 caps
Scott Penny (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps
Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 47 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 11 caps
Gavin Thornbury (Connacht) uncapped
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 9 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 44 caps
