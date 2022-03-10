Connacht announce signing of Adam Byrne from Leinster

Connacht announce Adam Byrne signing.

Connacht have announced the signing of Ireland international winger Adam Byrne from Leinster.

The 27-year-old will make the move west ahead of the 2022/23 season, bringing to an end a decade-long career at Leinster.

Adam Byrne.

Byrne became Leinster’s youngest-ever player when he came on against Connacht in 2012, at the age of 18. He went on to play 64 times for the province, scoring 24 tries in the process.

He gained his solitary Ireland cap in the November Internationals victory over Argentina in 2017 before going on to have a pretty rough time of it with injuries.

Byrne didn’t play a game of rugby from December 2019 until October 2021, after struggling with hamstring and quad injuries for almost two years.

🟢 𝙒𝙀𝙇𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙀 𝘼𝘿𝘼𝙈 🟢 We are delighted to announce the signing of winger Adam Byrne from @leinsterrugby 👊 Welcome to the West Adam! 💚 Full story: https://t.co/snX5a6PrxM pic.twitter.com/nMk30gpkg9 — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) March 10, 2022

“Adam has been so patient.”

He made his return in a victory over Zebre last October, with Leinster boss Leo Cullen saying at the time: “It means so much to him. It was really challenging for him the last period because he didn’t play rugby at all during the lockdown basically.”

“He got very, very close and picked up another injury and was out for another chunk of time, but he’s shown great resilience and dedication throughout the process and the backroom team look after the player so well,” Cullen added.

“It’s been a frustrating one for him, but that’s part and parcel of the game, so he’s trying to stay the course and it’s great to see Adam because he’s had to be so patient over a long period of time.”

Adam Byrne welcomes new chapter.

Byrne has expressed his delight at beginning a new chapter in his career at Connacht, saying that: “the time is right to seek out a new challenge.”

“I am hugely excited by the challenge that Andy Friend has set for me and I look forward to contributing to a new environment from next season. Connacht is an ambitious club and I am also fortunate that I already have mates playing there and I look forward to linking up with them ahead of a new season,” the winger added.

📢 | #LeinsterRugby can confirm that @adamsbyrne will depart the province at the end of the season, and will join @connachtrugby. We wish Adam well for the future. 👊 https://t.co/NSeUeaKUOJ — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) March 10, 2022

“Adam has what it takes.”

Connacht head coach Andy Friend, also welcomed the news, saying: “Everyone in Irish rugby knows of the quality Adam has as a footballer.”

“He will complement the style of rugby we play here at Connacht, and his height and strong physical attributes will also offer us something different. Many players have taken their games to a new level after being given the platform here at the club and I know Adam has what it takes to do the same.”

Leinster have also confirmed the news, saying that Byrne will depart the province at the end of the season and that ‘we wish Adam well for the future.’

Read More About: Adam Byrne, connacht, Leinster