Caelan Doris on whether the Haka provides an unfair advantage to New Zealand

Caelan Doris on the Haka.

Ireland forward Caelan Doris has suggested that the Haka could potentially offer New Zealand an advantage ahead the clash between the two nations on Saturday.

The Maori challenge is performed by the All Blacks before every match and this Saturdays Autumn Nations Series game at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will be no exception.

Haka to be performed at the Aviva.

The blood-pumping spectacle is noted as one of the most intriguing sights for any sports fan but there have been calls in the past that in may provide an unfair psychological advantage to the three-time Rugby World Cup winners.

Leinster man Doris was somewhat in agreement when asked about the subject, as he prepares to win his 11th senior cap for Ireland.

Caelan Doris: “I’m excited to face New Zealand.”

“Yeah, potentially,” the 23-year-old answered when asked if the Haka provides an advantage to New Zealand. “In a way it brings us together as well.”

“We are all lined up and it’s like we are in it together in terms of facing it as well. It probably gives them an adrenalin rush, which could be beneficial, or it may not be depending on how the first few minutes go but I’m excited to face them.

“In terms of mental prep there probably will be a bit of visualisation around the Haka, around coming up against them.”

Ireland on back of good performance v Japan.

Ireland got off to a good start to their November run of games by scoring nine tries in a 60-5 dismantling of Japan. Doris feels that the performance was ideal preparation for the sterner task of facing the team currently ranked number one in the world.

“We’ve got to bring our best performance this weekend so that means the week has got to be good. Good preparation leads to good performance so the focus has been on that so far.

“We had a good training session earlier, we were out there for quite a while and got through a good bit of stuff so yeah, we’re in a good place.”

Ireland v New Zealand gets underway at 3.15pm on Saturday and you can find out all of the TV details here.

