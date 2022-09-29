Bundee Aki to miss two Autumn Internationals as eight-week ban confirmed

Bundee Aki ban confirmed.

Bundee Aki is set to miss two of Ireland’s Autumn Internationals, after it was confirmed that he will receive an eight-week ban for his red card in last week’s URC game against DHL Stormers.

Aki was shown the red card for a dangerous clearout on Seabelo Senatla, and will now miss five Connacht games as well as the Aviva Stadium clashes with South Africa (November 5th) and Fiji (November 12th).

HPC.

The centre could be back for the game against Australia at the same venue on November 19th, if he successfully completes Head Contact Process Coaching Intervention.

Launched last year, the HPC is aimed at “amplifying awareness of the importance of technique and encouraging players and coaches to practice tackle technique that carries a statistically lower injury risk, reducing the number of red cards over time.”

🚨 Disciplinary Decision 🚨 📝 Bundee Aki – Connacht Rugby#BKTURC #URC — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) September 29, 2022

Bundee Aki to miss November internationals.

A statement issued on Thursday afternoon confirmed that Judicial Officer Pamela Woodman noted that Aki “had accepted that he had committed an act of foul play which warranted a red card”.

However, she took into account the 32-year-old’s actions towards Senatla were “reckless,” while noting the degree “speed, force and high degree of danger in the player’s actions”.

Aki’s previous suspensions for red cards in 2019 and 2021, for foul play involving head contact, were also considered.

Games the ban will cover.

Aki will now be absent for the following matches:

Vodacom Bulls v Connacht Rugby 30 September 2022, URC Connacht Rugby v Munster 7 October 2022, URC Connacht Rugby v Leinster 14 October 2022, URC Connacht Rugby v Scarlets 21 October 2022, URC Ospreys v Connacht Rugby 29 October 2022 URC Ireland v South Africa 5 November 2022, Autumn Nations Series Ireland v Fiji 12 November 2022, Autumn Nations Series Ireland v Australia 19 November 2022 Autumn Nations Series (substituted if the Player successfully completes the Head Contact Process Coaching Intervention)

The full United Rugby statement can be read here

Read More About: bundee aki, connacht, ireland rugby